Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

