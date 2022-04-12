Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 278,359 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
