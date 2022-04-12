Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.58 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,122,086. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.