Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.93 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

