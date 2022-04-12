Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

