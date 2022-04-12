Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

