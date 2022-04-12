Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

MA stock opened at $347.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.96. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

