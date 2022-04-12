Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WASH opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

