Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,859. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

