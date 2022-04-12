Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,839 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

KMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 13,047,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,203. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

