Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. 11,539,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.