Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.72. 440,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $172.37 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

