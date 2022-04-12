Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,041. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

