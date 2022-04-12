Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 4,678,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

