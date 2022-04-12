Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 1,578,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

