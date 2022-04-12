Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. 4,118,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

