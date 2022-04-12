Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,422. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

