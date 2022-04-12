Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.