Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 214.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SXI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

