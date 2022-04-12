Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

