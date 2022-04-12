Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $41,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after buying an additional 606,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

