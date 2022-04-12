Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

