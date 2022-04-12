Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

