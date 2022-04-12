Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,164 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 214.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of MOR opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

