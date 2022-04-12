Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Sasol stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

