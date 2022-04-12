Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $46,459.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,733.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.91 or 0.07580364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00260773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00756662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00093453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00583758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00360636 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,155,134 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.