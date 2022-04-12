QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 5,166,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,848. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 9.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after buying an additional 1,053,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after buying an additional 553,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $65,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

