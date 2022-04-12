Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,215 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

