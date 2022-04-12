Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 2,603.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 623,893 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.73% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,884,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,342,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,592 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,721,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,445,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,022 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

