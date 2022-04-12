Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 547.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $237.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

