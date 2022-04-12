Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 77,250 shares valued at $4,353,827. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

PFSI opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

