Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

ALK opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.