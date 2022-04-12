Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.
IXJ opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
