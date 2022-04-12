Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

