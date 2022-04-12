Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $444.62 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $444.62 million and $4.47 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.54 or 0.07518388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.11 or 1.00251698 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619,329,081 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

