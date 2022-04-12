Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

RPD opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

