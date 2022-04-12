Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

