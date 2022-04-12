Raymond James Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$13.00 Price Target

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.72.

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.46. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

