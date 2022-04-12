Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 1,564 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

