Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 16,335 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

SILJ opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

