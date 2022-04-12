Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $238.14 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

