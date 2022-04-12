Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,297 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 230,120 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

