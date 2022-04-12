Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,802 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

