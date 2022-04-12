Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
