Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

