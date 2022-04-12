Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

RLLMF remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

