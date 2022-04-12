ReapChain (REAP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.28 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

