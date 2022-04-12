Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of UTG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,064. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

