Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 36,718 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,052.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

