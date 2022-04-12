RED (RED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,363.00

RED (RED) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. RED has a total market cap of $594,995.93 and $30,363.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00261538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

