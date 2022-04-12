Reviewing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 17.39 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.75 Ferrari $5.05 billion 8.07 $982.88 million $5.32 41.50

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ferrari 2 4 9 0 2.47

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.76%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $258.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83%

Summary

Ferrari beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

